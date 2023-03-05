Cormark Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$152.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.75 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0590829 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

