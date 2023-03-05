Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) EVP Sells $921,786.75 in Stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

