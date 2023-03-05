Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock opened at €40.29 ($42.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a fifty-two week high of €50.18 ($53.38).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

