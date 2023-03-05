Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 6,200” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RB. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($94.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

