DA Davidson Comments on Okta, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

