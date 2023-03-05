Daniel J. Sajkowski Sells 11,142 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 284,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

