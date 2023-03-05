Daniel J. Sajkowski Sells 11,142 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
CLMT stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.
Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.