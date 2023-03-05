Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 9,312 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $521,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $269,072.12.
  • On Monday, January 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72.
  • On Friday, December 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $20,134.80.

Natera Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.