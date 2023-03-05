Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 9,312 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $521,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $269,072.12.

On Monday, January 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72.

On Friday, December 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $20,134.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

