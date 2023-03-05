Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $162,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $147.34 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

