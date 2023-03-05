Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) were down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 26,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 7,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.09.

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Decisive Dividend news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$144,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,572.65. Insiders sold a total of 34,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,036 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

