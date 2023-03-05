DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 144,968 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.