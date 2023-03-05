Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of BMO opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,847,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,832,000 after acquiring an additional 464,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 372,199 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

