Desjardins Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $31.71.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.