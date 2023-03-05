Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,987 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.04) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,950 ($35.60) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.20) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.82) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.57).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,580 ($31.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 543.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,427.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,360.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,606.50 ($31.45).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shell

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s payout ratio is 2,021.05%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.18) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($240,282.73). In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.18) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($240,282.73). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.