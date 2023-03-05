Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deutsche Wohnen from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

