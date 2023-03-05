Dine Brands Global, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

