Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.04.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $304.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

