DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.