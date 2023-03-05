Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.