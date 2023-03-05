Eaton Vance Management Buys 314 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 126,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON opened at $220.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $224.00.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,563,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock worth $65,870,969. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

