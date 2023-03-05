Eaton Vance Management Purchases 3,837 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of G. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 336.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,618,257. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.5 %

Genpact Increases Dividend

G opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.