Ecolab Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $163.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after acquiring an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

