Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Elastic by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,393,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,901,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Trading Up 9.5 %

ESTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Wedbush began coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

