Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

