ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.21) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

ENGGY stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

