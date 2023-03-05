Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a sell rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.15.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$52.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. The stock has a market cap of C$106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.69. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

About Enbridge

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.887 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.08%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

