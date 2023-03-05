Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.57). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 20.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

