Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.03 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.37%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DSG. Barclays cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DSG opened at C$104.42 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$72.94 and a 52-week high of C$105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

