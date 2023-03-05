Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.46). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACAD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,110,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $17,775,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

