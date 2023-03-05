Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

