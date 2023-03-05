Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

