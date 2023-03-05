Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $382.77 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

