Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

