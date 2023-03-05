Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evonik Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €20.87 ($22.20) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.98. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

