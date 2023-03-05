Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 800,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,964,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Specifically, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Exelixis Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,477,000 after buying an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after buying an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after buying an additional 197,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

