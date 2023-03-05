eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of eXp World in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.35 on Friday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.02%.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,396,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,343 shares of company stock worth $1,760,916. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

