F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422,347 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 79,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.10% of F5 worth $784,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,457,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,444 shares of company stock worth $2,483,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

