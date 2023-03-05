F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422,347 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 79,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.10% of F5 worth $784,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,457,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
F5 Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.