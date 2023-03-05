Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mendlein acquired 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.