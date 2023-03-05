Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

