FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FIGS to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

FIGS Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

