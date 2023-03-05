Financial Comparison: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Veeva Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $282.86 million 1.77 $10.74 million ($0.14) -27.50 Veeva Systems $2.16 billion 13.01 $427.39 million $3.01 59.82

Profitability

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -5.47% -3.10% -2.77% Veeva Systems 22.63% 12.87% 10.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PLAYSTUDIOS and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 2 1 0 2.00 Veeva Systems 0 9 14 0 2.61

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.13%. Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $205.55, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The firm’s customer relationship management solutions enable its customers to increase the productivity and compliance of their sales and marketing functions. Its regulated content management and collaboration solutions enable its customers to more efficiently manage regulated, content-centric processes across the enterprise. The company’s customer master solution enables customers to more effectively manage complex healthcare provider and healthcare organization data. The company was founded by Mark Armenante, Peter P. Gassner, Doug Ostler, Mitch Wallace and Matthew J. Wallach on January 12, 2007, and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

