First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNLIF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

