First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Price Performance

TSE:FN opened at C$39.28 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.81.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,938,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,308,287.18. Insiders have acquired 18,631 shares of company stock valued at $675,184 in the last ninety days. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.