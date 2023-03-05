First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 10,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 68.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

