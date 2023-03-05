First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 10,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund
