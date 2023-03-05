Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Trading Up 4.9%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

