Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £134 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a £140 ($168.94) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a £110 ($132.74) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flutter Entertainment to a neutral rating and set a £159 ($191.87) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.67) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £133.15 ($160.67).

LON:FLTR opened at £133.60 ($161.22) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,685.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a 1 year high of £139.25 ($168.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £115.78.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

