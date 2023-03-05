Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.47) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays set a £110 ($132.74) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a £140 ($168.94) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flutter Entertainment to a neutral rating and set a £159 ($191.87) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.70) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £133.15 ($160.67).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £133.60 ($161.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,685.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a 1-year high of £139.25 ($168.03). The company’s fifty day moving average is £126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is £115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.