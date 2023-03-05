FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of FMC worth $155,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $128.40 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

