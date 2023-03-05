Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Position Trimmed by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after buying an additional 207,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,827,000 after acquiring an additional 294,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $94.06 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

