FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 822,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after buying an additional 554,753 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

