Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Up 2.7 %

FWONK opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -577.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.